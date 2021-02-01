Photo: Man drives his dogs on a lawn mower

Gazette staff
Mike Mallory rides a lawn mower with his four dogs along 24th Street west on Sunday.
Locations
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Mike Mallory rides a lawn mower with his four dogs along 24th Street west on Sunday.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
A high-speed chase on Interstate 94 Tuesday drew a response from multiple agencies and ended with one arrest.
A 38-year-old woman was shot late Tuesday night during what police described as a road rage incident.
The 19-year-old man shot last Friday on the Rims has died, according to the Billings Police Department.
The lyrics of “Amazing Grace” rose over the sounds of freezing winds and passing cars as dozens of people gathered Tuesday evening at the Rims…
Someone in Billings is about to have a good day. The Montana Lottery says a $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in Billings.
One man is in custody following a chase Wednesday afternoon involving the Montana Highway Patrol that ended in a field north of Billings.
Terry Allen Smith, 34, appeared by video from the Yellowstone County Detention Center. He pleaded not guilty to all 10 charges against him.
A person of interest in a Billings homicide was arrested in Chicago on Thursday.
One person is in the hospital following a hit-and-run collision Saturday afternoon on Billings' West End.
A woman missing for two weeks in Billings has been found and is safe, according to Billings police.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.