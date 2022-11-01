 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Photo: Man killed by hit and run driver on Broadwater Avenue

  • 0
Fatal hit and run

A man was killed by a hit and run driver on Broadwater Avenue. A passerby called for a welfare check on a subject laying in a yard between 6th and 7th Streets West shortly after 6 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene they found a deceased man and debris in the road suggesting he had been struck by a vehicle according to police Lt. Brandon Wooley. The vehicle was apparently westbound and would have front end damage. Broadwater Avenue will remain closed for several hours during the investigation. 

 LARRY MAYER. Billings Gazette

A man was killed by a hit and run driver on Broadwater Avenue. A passerby called for a welfare check on a subject laying in a yard between 6th and 7th Streets West shortly after 6 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a deceased man and debris in the road indicating he had been struck by a vehicle according to police Lt. Brandon Wooley.

The vehicle was apparently westbound and would have front end damage. Broadwater Avenue will remain closed for several hours as police investigate the scene.

0 Comments
0
0
2
9
5

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Dog Breeds That Make the Best Companions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News