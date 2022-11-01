Photo: Man killed by hit and run driver on Broadwater Avenue

A man was killed by a hit and run driver on Broadwater Avenue. A passerby called for a welfare check on a subject laying in a yard between 6th and 7th Streets West shortly after 6 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a deceased man and debris in the road indicating he had been struck by a vehicle according to police Lt. Brandon Wooley.

The vehicle was apparently westbound and would have front end damage. Broadwater Avenue will remain closed for several hours as police investigate the scene.