Police and sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a fatal train vs. pedestrian collision near the 29th Street crossing on Tuesday. The incident was reported at 5 a.m. Residents of the nearby Montana Rescue Mission said the man was known to them and that the incident may have been intentional.
