Billings police investigate a shooting that killed a 20 year old man at North 8th and 1st Avenue North Saturday night. Police reported they were called to a disturbance involving several juveniles when gunshots were heard at 10:41 p.m. Detectives were on the scene investigating. A carnival is under way in the Berry's Cherries parking lot near MetraPark. Carnival owner Riley Cooke said there was a large gathering of juveniles outside the carnival grounds on 2nd Avenue North after the carnival had closed at 10:30 when the shooting occurred.
Photo: Man killed in shooting near Billings carnival
- Gazette staff
