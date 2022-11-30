Photo: Man shot at the Montana Club

A man was shot at the Montana Club after an altercation outside the restaurant at 5:30 Wednesday. According to a social media post from Billings police, an argument started inside the establishment 1791 Majestic Lane with an unruly 35 year old man. A shooting occurred after the man was escorted outside.
