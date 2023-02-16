Sheriff's deputies search the area around a residence where a man was shot on Dickie Road in Lockwood at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. The man's injuries did not appear to be life threatening and the incident did not appear to be random according to Yellowstone County Sheriff's Lt. Harrison Gillen at the scene. There were numerous shell casings and deputies were searching for a vehicle that left the area. Gillen said anyone with information or surveillance cameras in the area were encouraged to call the sheriff's office.