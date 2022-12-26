 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Photo: Man shot on South Broadway Sunday night

South Side shooting

Billings police are investigating a Sunday night shooting at South Broadway and 2nd Avenue South. According to a social media post, a man was shot and transported to the hospital with life threatening injures.

 LARRY MAYER, Billlings Gazette

Most Popular

BPD arrest South Side homicide suspect

BPD arrest South Side homicide suspect

Melvin Joseph Prettyontop, 24, was booked into Yellowstone County Detention Facility on suspicion of deliberate homicide, robbery and tampering with evidence, according to jail records.

