 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Photo: Mare's tail clouds fill the sky north of Billings on Monday

Photo: Mare's tail clouds fill the sky north of Billings on Monday

Mare's tail clouds

Cirrus uncinus—or mare's tail clouds—form over a wheat field north of Billings on Monday.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

Cirrus uncinus or mare's tail clouds form over a wheat field north of Billings on Monday.

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Dashcam video of MHP Trooper responding to Deep Creek fire helicopter crash

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News