Photo: Mare's tail clouds fill the sky north of Billings on Monday

Gazette staff
Cirrus uncinus or mare's tail clouds form over a wheat field north of Billings on Monday.
Locations
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Cirrus uncinus or mare's tail clouds form over a wheat field north of Billings on Monday.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Deb Klusman was 800 miles from home attending a nephew’s wedding in Arizona when her alarm company contacted her on April 23 to say the interi…
A person died Saturday night in Billings after the motorcycle they were on crashed into a roundabout on Grand Avenue, according to the Billing…
The former Big Bear Sports Center property on King Avenue West in Billings will house HomeGoods, Sierra Trading Post and Petco, in a deal anno…
Brent David Skelton, 32, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault of children under 12 years of age as part of a plea deal reached earlier this year with county attorneys.
A two-hour standoff ended peacefully Wednesday after Billings Police officers arrested two men who were suspects in a Tuesday night shooting.
The man accused of beating his wife to death — and then attempting to cover it up by placing her body in the passenger seat of his SUV and del…
A person camping near Mystic Lake in Gallatin County on Saturday was bitten by a bear and then flown to a hospital for treatment, according to…
The Big Horn County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 57-year-old woman whose body was found on the street in Hardin by city em…
A Laurel contractor who pleaded guilty to fraudulently applying for a federally backed paycheck protection loan was sentenced Tuesday to time …
An increasingly costly class-action lawsuit against the City of Billings that has dragged on for more than three years will now drag on even longer.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.