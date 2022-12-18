 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Photo: menorah lighting

Menorah lighting

Rabi Shaul Shkedi puts lights on an 8 foot menorah on the Yellowstone County Courthouse Park in Downtown as part of this year’s Hanukkah celebrations in Billings. On Dec. 21, members of the public are invited to join in on the celebrations, scheduled to take place at 2620 3rd Ave N, beginning at 5:30 p.m. This is the First Year the new Chabad Jewish Center will be hosting the Menorah lighting in the community, and a first on Public Property.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

