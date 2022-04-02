 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Photo: Montana Highway Patrol cruiser crashes while pursuing stolen vehicle

Photo: Montana Highway Patrol crash

The front end of a Montana Highway Patrol cruiser shows damage at the scene of a crash on State Avenue in Billings on Saturday, April 2, 2022. A Highway Patrol trooper pulled out of an alley between Adams Street and Washington Street while pursuing a stolen vehicle and collided with a civilian pickup truck which was headed eastbound according to Montana Highway Patrol Sergeant Trever Chase. Sergeant Chase said the stolen vehicle fled the scene and that there were no injuries.
