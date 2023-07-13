A ribbon cutting ceremony takes place at Rocky Vista University Montana College of Osteopathic Medicine on Thursday afternoon to celebrate the opening of Montana's first medical college. State and local dignitaries, Rocky Vista University leadership, the MCOM Community Advisory Council, a national dignitary from the American Osteopathic Association, and local health care leaders attended the event. RVU-MCOM was recruited to Billings, MT to help fill a significant need for physicians. According to the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), all 56 counties in Montana are designated as Health Professional Shortage Areas (HPSAs) with 9 counties not having any doctors. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges State Physician Workforce Data Report 2022, Montana has 257.3 active physicians (ranked 31st) per 100,000 population and is ranked 47th out of the 50 states for the number of primary-care physicians, according to Kaiser Family Foundation data. MCOM is expected to add $67 million per year in combined economic impact upon full operation with all four classes of their Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine and Master of Medical Sciences programs.