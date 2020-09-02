Photo: Moon sets over prairie near Broadview

 Skip to main content
Moonset at Broadview

The moon sets behind cattle near Broadview Wednesday morning. The September full moon is called the Fruit Moon, Corn Moon or Barley Moon. The next full moon will be the Harvest Moon on October 1.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

