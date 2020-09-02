Photo: Moon sets over prairie near Broadview

Return to homepage ×
The moon sets behind cattle near Broadview on Wednesday morning.
The September full moon is called the Fruit Moon, Corn Moon or Barley Moon.
The next full moon will be the Harvest Moon on October 1.
