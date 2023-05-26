Thunderstorms roll across the prairie west of Billings on Thursday. The forecast calls for cooler temperatures and more showers Friday and Saturday.
Photo: More thunderstorms possible Friday and Saturday
- Gazette staff
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Billings police investigate a two-motorcycle crash that killed one driver and critically injured another
A helicopter ferried two men off the Yellowstone River on Saturday in an emergency effort that brought multiple agencies to the banks of the river.
The 21-year-old was driving west on Interstate 90 when she struck a median. The fatal crash in Sweet Grass County was one of three across the …
Edwin Garcia will take the helm for the district of more than 16,000 students after Superintendent Greg Upham steps down on June 30.
Murnion’s death was the first homicide investigated by GVSCO since the Kennedy Administration, Golden Valley County Undersheriff Mark Olson said.