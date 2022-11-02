Members of the Billings Police Department work at the scene of a motorcycle and train crash on King Avenue West near Daniel Street in Billings on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Billings Police Sgt. Brad Mansur said the motorcycle rider was traveling Eastbound when they made contact with the train, which was moving slowly at the time. Sgt. Mansur said the rider was transported to the hospital with a leg injury but their injuries were not expected to be life threatening. Sgt. Mansur said drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in the crash.
Photo: Motorcycle hit by train on King Avenue West
Related to this story
Most Popular
When officers arrived on the scene they found a deceased man and debris in the road indicating he had been struck by a vehicle.
The president of a paving and asphalt contractor based in Billings, Montana, has pleaded guilty to attempting to monopolize the market for highway crack-sealing services in Montana and Wyoming.
A motorcyclist killed in a crash on the 2000 block of Broadwater Avenue Tuesday afternoon is the second of two fatalities on the same road in the same day.
Police arrested a Billings man after he fired multiple shots in a bar parking lot on Kari Lane early Sunday morning.
The victim was described as a "juvenile female with serious injuries" by officials at the scene.
A Billings man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for kidnapping children in Billings and the Crow Reservation, among other crimes.
A Billings man pleaded not guilty to four counts of sexual abuse of children in Yellowstone County District Court Tuesday.
Fall has come to Billings in earnest, and so with autumn leaves quickly filling yards, city residents are encouraged to stuff them in the muni…
An Ashland man admitted in federal court earlier this week to sexually assaulting a girl on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation.
Surfers in wet suits gear up in 45 degree weather to surf the Yellowstone River's wake by the CHS Refinery in Laurel on Friday, Oct. 28. Billi…