Photo: Motorcycle hit by train on King Avenue West

Motorcycle hit by train

Members of the Billings Police Department work at the scene of a motorcycle and train crash on King Avenue West near Daniel Street in Billings on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Billings Police Sgt. Brad Mansur said the motorcycle rider was traveling Eastbound when they made contact with the train, which was moving slowly at the time. Sgt. Mansur said the rider was transported to the hospital with a leg injury but their injuries were not expected to be life threatening. Sgt. Mansur said drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

