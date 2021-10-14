Photo: Muskrat collects dinner at Two Moon Park

A muskrat carries fallen leaves back to its lodge while foraging along the Yellowstone River Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Two Moon Park in Billings. According to the Montana Field Guide, muskrats mainly eat aquatic vegetation and also make their homes, or lodges, out of plant matter. Muskrats do not hibernate, nor do they store food for the winter, so foraging is a daily task for them all year long.