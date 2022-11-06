The Montana National Guard 190th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion holds a change of command ceremony at the Billings Armed Forces Reserve Center on Sunday. Lt. Col. Mark Juntunen takes the unit flag as he takes command from Lt. Col Sean Joyce. Joyce is a teacher at Skyview High School and Juntunen works for National Guard in Billings.
Photo: National Guard change of command
- Gazette staff
