 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Photo: National Guard change of command

  • 0
Change of command

The Montana National Guard 190th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion holds a change of command ceremony at the Billings Armed Forces Reserve Center on Sunday. Lt. Col. Mark Juntunen takes the unit flag as he takes command from Lt. Col Sean Joyce. Joyce is a teacher at Skyview High School and Juntunen works for National Guard in Billings.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

The Montana National Guard 190th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion holds a change of command ceremony at the Billings Armed Forces Reserve Center on Sunday. Lt. Col. Mark Juntunen takes the unit flag as he takes command from Lt. Col Sean Joyce. Joyce is a teacher at Skyview High School and Juntunen works for National Guard in Billings.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Dramatic video shows FDNY rescue woman in Manhattan high-rise fire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News