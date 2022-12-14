Photo: Northern lights glow over Fort Peck Lake

AMY LYNN NELSON, Billings Gazette
The aurora borealis glows over Fort Peck Lake on a clear night.
County officials have identified the two Billings men found dead in separate homes earlier this week.
In the complaint filed with the Montana Human Rights Bureau (HRB) in November, the former employee alleges he was retaliated against after raising several concerns, including complaints about sexual harassment.
She told law enforcement she was “born to become Lucifer and rule over the earth,” charging documents said, and she left the house after the ritual in the man’s SUV.
Billings police, fire and ambulance personnel aided the victims of a crash at South Billings Boulevard and King Avenue East at 10:00 p.m. Saturday.
An argument apparently over missing food at the Montana Club last week escalated to a man being shot in the chest and criminal charges filed against him.
The student accused of the threat was arrested by the school’s resource officer, charged with intimidation and taken to Youth Services.
Schools in Colstrip, Red Lodge, Miles City, Manhattan, Missoula, Helena, Forsyth and Cascade and Madison counties also received false shooting threats.
Shanyel Strange Owl, 30, was allegedly taken from a Billings residence by an ex-boyfriend December 8, according to a Missing Endangered Person Advisory from the Montana Department of Justice.
Zoning that would have allowed for new apartments and retail space to be built on an open field on the west side of Zimmerman Trail north of G…
A review of the suspect's cell phone records indicated that Ahles had been researching suicide techniques.
