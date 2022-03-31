Photo: Northern Lights make an appearance

Gazette Staff
The northern lights dance over Comanche, Mont. during a magnetic storm on Wednesday evening.
The fire was initially reported at around 10 p.m., and crews had the blaze contained within 40 minutes. No injuries were reported.
The mother of a West High School junior wants her daughter, who has Down syndrome, to complete her senior year, while the district is citing policy that says the soon-to-be 19-year-old is too old.
Billings School District 2 trustees have called for a special board meeting Thursday to discuss the district’s policy on admitting students over age 19.
In a strongly-worded letter this week to the Billings parents of a special-needs West High student, Superintendent Greg Upham said the district currently cannot allow the girl to continue attending after she turns 19.
Editor's note: This story updated the picture for Bubba Bergen. The previous photo was of Liam Romei.
A Billings man is facing multiple federal indictments after Montana law enforcement allegedly found him traveling through the state with thous…
Billings Police are investigating a stabbing that happened in the early hours of Monday morning.
The cause of the explosion and huge fire at the ExxonMobil refinery that lit up the night sky over Lockwood Saturday beginning about 10 p.m., remains under investigation.
Water returns to Lake Elmo beginning April 15 and before it arrives Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks has a lot of work to do.
This year’s race for the Billings School District 2 board is something this community hasn’t seen in a long time.
