The aurora borealis put on a show across the northern hemisphere overnight. Clouds in the Billings area left them mostly covered until 5 a.m. Monday when they could be seen from Highway 3 west of Billings.
top story
Photo: Northern lights put on a show overnight
- Gazette staff
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
"There are firearms in every public place you go. Every restaurant. Every bar," says Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito.
The Billings Police Department is asking for help in finding a woman who called officers early Saturday morning saying a man had her locked in a car.
The Billings Fire Department battles a fire in an apartment complex at 3059 Boulder Avenue at 5:30 a.m. Thursday.
Armed with three rifles and two pistols, and knowing that the victim identified as a lesbian, Howald fired an AK-style assault rifle into her …
Billings police found a Billings woman reported missing early Saturday morning.