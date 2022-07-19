The remains of a motorcycle sit in the middle of 62nd Street West at the intersection with Masters Boulevard, following a fatal crash in Billings on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. The rider of the motorcycle was killed and the driver of a car involved in the crash is being investigated for driving under the influence, according to a tweet by Billings Police Lt. Bret Becker on the official Billings Police Department Twitter account.
Photo: One killed in West End crash
