Photo: One taken to hospital after South Side shooting

Members of the Billings Police Department search a snow covered Third Avenue South near the corner of South 27th Street following a shooting on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.

Police responded to a report of a shooting around 8 p.m. and found a man lying on Third Avenue South with a gunshot wound, according to Billings Police Sgt. Brad Mansur.

The victim was transported to the hospital and Sgt. Mansur described his injuries as life threatening.

The police have no suspects at this time and Sgt. Mansur requested anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Billings Police Department. The non-emergency phone number for the department is (406)657-8200.

