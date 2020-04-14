Photo: Osprey landing

Photo: Osprey landing

{{featured_button_text}}
Osprey

An osprey lands on a nest with his mate on a nesting platform near the Duck Creek bridge Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

An osprey lands on a nest with his mate on a nesting platform near the Duck Creek bridge Tuesday.

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News