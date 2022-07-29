Smoke fills the Pays Public Auction Yard as a member of the Billings Fire Department battles a hay fire in Billings on Friday, July 29, 2022. About 20 bales of hay burned during the fire and the Fire Marshal was investigating the cause of the fire, Battalion Chief Kevin Bentz said.
Photo: Pays Public Auction Yard hay fire
Related to this story
Most Popular
A powerful storm passed over the Billings area beginning about 7 p.m. Sunday, bringing dime-sized hail that stripped the leaves from trees, po…
The Billings Fire Department responded to the blaze in the 200 block of Nall Avenue at 1:30 a.m.
A Billings man died in a pileup on Interstate 90 south of Billings on Wednesday. At least one other person was injured, according to a statement from Montana Highway Patrol.
Nuisance properties are getting more attention from Billings officials as they became magnets for criminal activity.
Two men are facing felony charges in connection to a burglary at a Billings guitar shop over the weekend.
Brandon Eugene Bird, the prerelease convict who stabbed four people and threatened multiple others at Jake’s Downtown in November, was sentenced to 40 years in prison Monday in a case that shook Downtown Billings to its core and caused lasting harm to the restaurant's staff.
Billings is climbing the charts again, landing in fifth place on The Wall Street Journal/Realtor.com summer Emerging Markets Index.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more children ages 1-4 die from drowning than any other cause of death except birth defects throughout the United States.
A Billings man killed Wednesday in a four-vehicle pileup on Interstate 90 have been identified.
In the Heights, hail was nearly two inches in size, some reports said. At the airport, a historic 1.5 inches of rain was recorded.