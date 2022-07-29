 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Photo: Pays Public Auction Yard hay fire

  • 0
Pays Public Auction Yard hay fire

Smoke fills the Pays Public Auction Yard as a member of the Billings Fire Department battles a hay fire in Billings on Friday, July 29, 2022. About 20 bales of hay burned during the fire and the Fire Marshal was investigating the cause of the fire, Battalion Chief Kevin Bentz said.

 MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette

Smoke fills the Pays Public Auction Yard as a member of the Billings Fire Department battles a hay fire in Billings on Friday, July 29, 2022. About 20 bales of hay burned during the fire and the Fire Marshal was investigating the cause of the fire, Battalion Chief Kevin Bentz said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Downtown Billings restaurant stabber gets 40 years in prison

Downtown Billings restaurant stabber gets 40 years in prison

Brandon Eugene Bird, the prerelease convict who stabbed four people and threatened multiple others at Jake’s Downtown in November, was sentenced to 40 years in prison Monday in a case that shook Downtown Billings to its core and caused lasting harm to the restaurant's staff.

Toddler drowns at Helena Valley day care

Toddler drowns at Helena Valley day care

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more children ages 1-4 die from drowning than any other cause of death except birth defects throughout the United States.

Watch Now: Related Video

Hawaii couple with possible KGB ties charged with stealing ID's of dead babies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News