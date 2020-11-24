Photo: Pioneer Park changes disc golf layout for winter

Logan Straus hits a short putt while playing disc golf with friends Ase Ackerman and Carson Jessop Tuesday evening at Pioneer Park in Billings. The group of Montana State University Billings students said a maintenance crew was just finishing a new layout for the course when they arrived to play Tuesday afternoon. Every year, the baskets at Pioneer Park’s disc golf course are moved from their usual positions to create a different, smaller course for the snowy months. The winter course occupies the southern half of the park and stays closer to plowed paths to make travel easier for disc golfers who brave the cold and snow.