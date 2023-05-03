A 1980 Cessna Skymaster crashed into a ditch on a farm near the Laurel Airport at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Witnesses at the scene said the pilot walked away from the crash with facial injuries after reporting one engine on the twin engine airplane had failed. The airplane was registered in Bozeman in March of this year.
Photo: Plane crashes at farm near Laurel airport
- Gazette staff
