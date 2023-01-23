Billings police and sheriffs block the intersection of Reda Lane and Lake Elmo Drive at 10 p.m. Monday after neighbors reported hearing a gunshot. A police drone flew overhead and deputies could be seen setting up spike strips on Lake Elmo Drive.
Photo: Police block Lake Elmo Drive after gunshot
- Gazette staff
