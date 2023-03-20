Billings police are investigating a homicide at an apartment building on the 200 block of North 18th Street on Monday. A social media post from the police department says officers responded to a disturbance at 3 a.m. and found a deceased 25 year old man with "an apparent gunshot wound." All parties involved are accounted for according to the post.
