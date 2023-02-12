Billings police investigate a shooting outside America's Wild West on Southgate Drive Sunday morning. At 1:40 a.m. a man was shot in the parking lot following a disturbance and transported to a local hospital according to a social media post from the police department.
Photo: Police investigate overnight shooting on Southgate Drive
- Gazette staff
