Billings police investigate a shooting in the parking lot at Nickels Casino at 825 Grand Avenue following a disturbance at 2 a.m. Saturday. A 43 year old man was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and was uncooperative with police according to a social media post from the department.
Photo: Police investigate shooting on Grand Avenue
- Gazette staff
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
"There are firearms in every public place you go. Every restaurant. Every bar," says Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito.
The northern lights put on a show overnight.
BPD is asking the public for assistance in finding 30-year-old Terrell Spotted Wolf, whom police identified as a person of interest in the inv…
John Joseph Caylon III, 28, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to five felonies in Yellowstone County District Court.
For Billings, the past three years have been the deadliest in recent history.