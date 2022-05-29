 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Photo: Police standoff in Billings Heights

  • 0
swat standoff

Billings police S.W.A.T team members, fire and ambulance personnel are on the scene of a man barricaded in a house on the 800 block of Solita Drive on Sunday.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

Billings police S.W.A.T team members, fire and ambulance personnel are on the scene of a man barricaded in a house on the 800 block of Solita Drive on Sunday. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

1 dead, 7 injured in Muskogee County shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News