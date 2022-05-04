Kathy Holder is among readers in the National Day of Prayer Bible reading at Swords Park overlooking Billings on Wednesday. The annual reading takes several days and culminates with a National Day of Prayer vigil on the Yellowstone County Courthouse lawn at noon on Thursday.
Just In
Photo: Prayer vigil on the Rimrocks
- Gazette staff
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
By the end of the summer, Billings residents will have one more place they can get a chicken sandwich.
A Yellowstone County jury convicted a Billings woman Monday of causing the crash that resulted in the death of her 5-year-old son in November 2019.
Billings fire and medical crews rescued a woman who fell from the Rims on Thursday night.
Federal charges have been filed against two women who allegedly robbed a Billings casino at gunpoint, fled and dropped their weapons on the ground of a South Side elementary school.
First responders work on a ledge below the top of the Rimrocks while responding to a report of a person who fell in Billings on Thursday, Apri…
Billings ranked ninth in the country by the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com on their spring Emerging Markets Index released on Tuesday.
Results from the Yellowstone County Elections Office show the levy failing 12,712 votes in support to 21,671 against, or 36.72% to 62.6%.
A man admitted Tuesday to lighting two West End homes on fire after burglarizing them and threatening to shoot several people with an airsoft rifle, among other crimes.
The campaign to keep recreational cannabis in Yellowstone County continued Saturday on the courthouse lawn.
‘The hippest place for jazz between Seattle and Denver:’ Erik Olson on bringing the sounds of the Big Easy to the Magic City
Billings doesn’t really seem like a jazz city. After all, we’re about a hundred years past the roaring twenties, and the Mississippi bayou is …