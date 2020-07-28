Photo: Presidential candidate Kasey Wells makes a Billings stop

Presidential candidate Kasey Wells makes a Billings stop

Kasey Wells in Billings

Write-in Presidential candidate Kasey Wells and his scrap metal sculpture make a stop in downtown Billings on Tuesday. Wells has a "Scrapping for America" slogan on the side of his vehicle.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

Write-in Presidential candidate Kasey Wells and his scrap metal sculpture make a stop in downtown Billings on Tuesday. Wells has a "Scrapping for America" slogan on the side of his vehicle.

