Photo: Rain showers in Billings

Bicycle rain showers

A cyclist rides at Swords Park as rain clouds cross the Yellowstone Valley Wednesday afternoon.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

A cyclist rides at Swords Park as rain clouds cross the Yellowstone Valley Wednesday afternoon. Billings has received 0.31 inches of rain since May 1.

