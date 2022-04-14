 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Photo: Record low temperature set overnight in Billings

Record low temperature

Steam rises from buildings and industry as the temperature dropped to 4 degrees in Billings breaking the record of 9 degrees set in 1986. Not only is this a record low temperature, it's also the latest in the season it has been this cold. The previous record of 0 degrees set on April 5, 1936.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

