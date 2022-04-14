Steam rises from buildings and industry as the temperature dropped to 4 degrees in Billings breaking the record of 9 degrees set in 1986. Not only is this a record low temperature, it's also the latest in the season it has been this cold. The previous record of 0 degrees set on April 5, 1936.
Just In
Photo: Record low temperature set overnight in Billings
- Gazette staff
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Billings man has been found dead after he went missing Monday night.
A Billings woman was sentenced to 30 years in the Montana Women’s Prison for her role in the robbery and murder of Dennis Gresham in April 202…
The shooting death of a 15-year-old Billings boy Saturday night was apparently accidental, police have said.
It's been worse. In 1955 it snowed more than 15 inches on April 3, and then 23 more inches the next day.
Billings Public Schools will be closed Tuesday due to an approaching winter storm, the schools posted to Facebook Monday evening.
This is the first of four question-and-answer features on the candidates running for the School District 2 board of trustees. Each of the cand…
Billings police have been searching for an elderly man with dementia who went missing in the middle of the year's worst snow storm.
Yellowstone County has sold a lot of recreational marijuana. In fact, since it went on sale in January, the county has sold the most in the state.
Armed Billings police officers surrounded a house on the 600 block of 6th Street West Wednesday about 5:30 p.m.
The Montana Department of Transportation has closed I-94 from Billings to the North Dakota Border and issued severe travel conditions for all …