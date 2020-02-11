Photo released of person of interest in Great Falls schools bomb threat

The Great Falls Police Department released a photo Tuesday of a person of interest in the recent bomb threat directed at multiple Great Falls schools.

All schools in Great Falls were closed Monday after a handwritten bomb threat was found by a custodian in a Great Falls elementary school. Police found no suspicious devices in any of the town's public and private schools.

While officers inspected schools, detectives discovered surveillance video that shows a person believed to frequent the Great Falls downtown area, according to a social media post by the Great Falls Police Department.

"The photos are of decent quality and show a very identifiable jacket we hope someone recognizes," the post states.