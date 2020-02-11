Photo released of person of interest in Great Falls schools bomb threat

The Great Falls Police Department released a photo Tuesday of a person of interest in the recent bomb threat directed at multiple Great Falls schools.
All schools in Great Falls were closed Monday after a handwritten bomb threat was found by a custodian in a Great Falls elementary school. Police found no suspicious devices in any of the town's public and private schools.
While officers inspected schools, detectives discovered surveillance video that shows a person believed to frequent the Great Falls downtown area, according to a social media post by the Great Falls Police Department.
"The photos are of decent quality and show a very identifiable jacket we hope someone recognizes," the post states.
The person of interest is described as a light-skinned male and is 5-foot-7-inches to 5-foot-9-inches tall. He has a thin to medium build, dark eyebrows and may have light or sparse facial hair. The photo also shows the man smoking cigarettes and wearing dark pants, a dark beanie, and a bright blue hoodie with wide white stripes down each arm. A white three-quarters length zipper on the front of the hoodie can also be seen.
Anyone with information on the person or the person responsible for the threat, should call the Great Falls Police Department at 406-455-8547 or log onto www.P3Tips.com.