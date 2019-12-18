The Billings Police Department released a photo Wednesday morning of a man they described as a person of interest in the investigation into the recent theft of a car from the downtown Burger King while a child was inside the vehicle.
The silver Chevrolet Malibu was stolen early Saturday night and the boy was let out unharmed a short time later and found on the 100 block of Clark Avenue, police have said.
Northern Cheyenne BIA found the car Sunday morning on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation.
The photo was taken from security cameras inside the Burger King and shows empty booth seating and trash cans as the man walks with something held in his left hand. He appears to be wearing a backpack. A brief description of the man accompanied the photo in an email sent to media.
"Person is believed to be a Native American male in his 20s-30s," Lt. Brandon Wooley wrote. "We don't have a height or weight besides what the photo shows."
Despite the quality of the photo, Wooley wrote that someone might still recognize the man.
Anyone who might know the man's identity is asked to call the BPD at 406-657-8460.
Police briefly pursued the vehicle sometime after it was stolen Saturday night but lost sight of it. The car was stolen while the boy's father, who was working for the food delivery service Uber Eats, was inside the Burger King, police have said.