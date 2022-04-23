 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Photo: Renovations take place at the Montana Rescue Mission in downtown Billings

  • 0
042322-loc-montanarescuemission01ALN.jpg

Volunteers and guests of the Montana Rescue Mission work to help renovate building 21 on the MRM campus in downtown Billings on Saturday morning. Building 21 will be the future site of a variety of services including a daycare, a wood shop, a medical clinic, and much more. Renovations are a part of an $18 million project to unify and expand Montana Rescue Mission's downtown presence.

 AMY LYNN NELSON BILLINGS GAZETTE

Volunteers and guests of the Montana Rescue Mission work to help renovate building 21 on the MRM campus in downtown Billings on Saturday morning. Building 21 will be the future site of a variety of services including a daycare, a wood shop, a medical clinic, and much more. Renovations are a part of an $18 million project to unify expand Montana Rescue Mission's downtown presence.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What happened in Week 9 of Russia’s assault on Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News