Volunteers and guests of the Montana Rescue Mission work to help renovate building 21 on the MRM campus in downtown Billings on Saturday morning. Building 21 will be the future site of a variety of services including a daycare, a wood shop, a medical clinic, and much more. Renovations are a part of an $18 million project to unify expand Montana Rescue Mission's downtown presence.
Photo: Renovations take place at the Montana Rescue Mission in downtown Billings
- Gazette Staff
