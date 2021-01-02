A deer crosses the road as the Billings police crash team investigates the scene of a fatal hit and run crash that killed a 66 year old woman Friday night. The crash happend on the 3300 block of Rimrock Road at 9:39 p.m. Friday according to a social media post from the police department. The road remained closed from Zimmerman Trail to Beartooth Drive at 2 a.m. Saturday.
Photo: Rimrock Road fatal crash investigation
- Gazette staff
-
-
