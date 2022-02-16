 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Photo: Setting up for MATE show

  • 0
MATE show

Bob Davis, of C & B Operations, hangs a flag on a John Deere 9800i forage harvester in the MetraPark Expo Center for the annual Montana Agri-Trade Exposition on Wednesday. The show opens Thursday and runs through Saturday.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

Bob Davis, of C & B Operations, hangs a flag on a John Deere 9800i forage harvester in the MetraPark Expo Center for the annual Montana Agri-Trade Exposition on Wednesday. The show opens Thursday and runs through Saturday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ancient crocodile's last meal may have been a dinosaur

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News