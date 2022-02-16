Bob Davis, of C & B Operations, hangs a flag on a John Deere 9800i forage harvester in the MetraPark Expo Center for the annual Montana Agri-Trade Exposition on Wednesday. The show opens Thursday and runs through Saturday.
Photo: Setting up for MATE show
- Gazette staff
