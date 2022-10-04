 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Photo: Shooting in Stewart Park

  • 0
100422-loc-Shooting01msc.jpg

A member of the Billings Police Department searches the area around Stewart Park following a report of a shooting in Billings on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. According to a tweet by Billings Police Sgt. Benjamin Beck shots were heard at 7:19 p.m. in Stewart Park. The police located a 32 year old male with a non-life threatening gunshot wound and took a suspect into custody.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk angers Ukrainian officials with unsolicited ‘peace plan’ with Russia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News