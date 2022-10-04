Photo: Shooting in Stewart Park

Locations
A Billings woman is facing felony charges after two of her children allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine and her toddler was found alone wandering a parking lot.
An armed carjacking occurred near the intersection of 11th and 30th Street at 12:43 p.m. today.
The Beartooth Highway between Long Lake barricade, near Top of the World Store, and the Montana/Wyoming state line will close Friday at 8 a.m.…
Two Billings men accused of trying to rape a child in Yellowstone County District Court are now facing federal charges.
The Continuum of Care coalition will receive $210,000 from Billings to run a low-barrier shelter for the next year, located in First Congregat…
Two men who admitted to trying to rape children in Billings were sentenced to prison time this week.
A Billings man was sentenced earlier this week to several years in custody for assaulting a woman, the violence ending after standoff with police.
A cargo train derailed late Friday night outside of Bridger, spilling an estimated 31,000 gallons of gasoline.
Dale Robert Squires, 59, from Billings, was killed on Saturday south of Red Lodge on Highway 212.
A Billings man already charged with child molestation and assault is now accused of causing a pileup on Interstate 90 in which one person was killed.
