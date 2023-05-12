A man was found with a life threatening gunshot wound on the 2600 block of Phyllis Lane Friday night. A social media post by the Billings Police Department reported the man was transported to a Billings hospital and detectives were enroute to the scene.
Photo: Shooting on Phyllis Lane Friday night
- Gazette staff
