Photo: Shooting scene on Garden Avenue

Sheriff's deputies have cordoned off the scene of a reported shooting at Garden Avenue and Thicket Lane at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.
A 3:00 a.m. rescue operation is under way on the Rimrocks after a person fell near the Billings airport on Monday.
The Yellowstone County Coroner's office has released the name of the man killed by law enforcement earlier this week following a chase through…
The proposed roadway that will connect the Billings Heights to the West End has cleared two major hurdles, bringing its start date within view.
Billings police S.W.A.T team members, fire and ambulance personnel are on the scene of a man barricaded in a house on the 800 block of Solita …
David Antonio Rodas Sr., 57, is accused of fatally shooting Gwen Ann Marshall at their home and fleeing the scene with their son. Rodas is scheduled to be arraigned in Yellowstone County District Court on June 1.
Brandon Eugene Bird admitted to four counts of robbery and just as many counts of assault with a weapon in Yellowstone County District Court on Wednesday. Bird, who has previously been sentenced in Missoula County for robbery, stabbed several people at Jake’s Downtown in November 2021 after being fired from his dishwashing job.
With no membership required, the store is also open to the public, providing access to a full range of foodservice and wholesale grocery products at great prices, the company said.
Matt Frank, a member of the Billings Police Department for nearly a decade, was disciplined Monday for instigating a fight at the Grandstand Sports Bar and Casino. The resulting scuffle brought dozens of on-duty officers to the bar and ended with a wreck that put a man in the hospital.
The Billings Fire Department battles a 3 a.m. fire at the Colonial apartments at 223 South 27th Street on Saturday.
The aquatic and recreation center base model will include four full size basketball courts that can be converted into eight smaller courts, accommodating other sports like volleyball.
