Photo: Shoveling after class

A young boy shovels the sidewalk as the sun sets after school Wednesday evening in Billings.
The Blue Angels are returning to Billings.
Big Sky Liberty Alliance, a group of Billings nurses against COVID-19 vaccination mandates, welcomed Bryan Ardis to the stage. A little over 100 maskless observers filled the seats at Petro Theater.
The body of a man at the base of the Rims is being investigated Monday night by Billings Police.
The Billings man responsible for defrauding a Canadian Bank of $43 million has been sentenced to 18 months in prison by a federal judge in New York.
A vehicle smashed into an apartment at 24 Broadwater Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday night in Billings, with the vehicle ending up compl…
A fire at a home on the West End of Billings on Friday morning sent one person to the hospital.
Under new state law, in order for the public health office to issue public health orders, mandates and directives, it must first get authorization from its local governing body. In Yellowstone County that's three cities and the county commissioners.
Buffalo Block Steakhouse inside the historic Rex Hotel in downtown Billings has its eye on another of the city's culinary institutions.
The Billings Public Schools may lift mask mandates beginning next semester, if COVID-19 cases continue trending downwards.
Recreational marijuana goes on sale in Yellowstone County in three weeks but it could end as soon as this summer.
