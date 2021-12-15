 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Photo: Shoveling after class

Photo: Shoveling after class

After school shoveling

A young boy shovels the sidewalk as the sun sets after school Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Billings.

 RYAN BERRY, Billings Gazette

A young boy shovels the sidewalk as the sun sets after school Wednesday evening in Billings.

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lawyer: Ghislaine Maxwell defense has two focuses

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News