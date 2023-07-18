The sun sets behind a tree in Edgar Monday night as smoke from Canadian wildfires intensifies the colors in the sky.
alert top story
Photo: Smoky skies make for stunning sunset
- AMY LYNN NELSON, Billings Gazette
