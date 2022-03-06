Photo: Snow falls in Billings on Sunday

Gazette staff
Snow falls in the Billings area as walkers traverse the Rimrocks on the Swords Park trail on Sunday.
Eric Joe Jaynes, 39, was charged Feb. 19 with one count of sexual intercourse without consent and two counts of sexual abuse of children in Yellowstone County District Court.
The Billings public school board is moving closer to finalizing construction plans and improvements to Daylis Stadium at Senior High School.
A Billings man arrested last year in a pedophile sting pleaded not guilty Friday to additional child sex abuse charges.
Country music blaring from two large speakers propped on a flatbed trailer mingled with the rumble of diesel engines and excited chatter on Pryor Creek Road above I-90 Thursday morning.
Rimrock Mini Mall, the two-block strip of connected restaurants and shops across 24th Street West from its bigger cousin Rimrock Mall, is look…
An Indiana man who pleaded guilty to rape in 2021 was back in Yellowstone County District Court on Monday after violating his parole just days…
A shooting put at least one man in the hospital, and left a portion of South 32nd Street cordoned off by police early Tuesday afternoon.
Administrators at Montana State University Billings will consider renaming McMullen Hall after the discovery of quotes in the 1930s from the hall's namesake sympathizing with Nazi Germany.
The days are numbered for the Elks Lodge property on Lewis Avenue in midtown Billings.
The Montana Department of Justice has signed a $120,000 contract with Billings lawyer Emily Jones for help managing its docket of civil lawsuits.
