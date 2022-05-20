Photo: Snow Friday morning

Gazette staff
Cattle graze in a dusting of snow west of Billings on Friday.
Locations
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
A Billings man is facing multiple felony charges after police allegedly found his children in deplorable living conditions during a search of his home.
Naming, closely following or becoming attached to any one animal makes it easier for people to feel connected to wildlife. Even, sometimes, causing them to see it almost like a pet of their own.
Yellowstone County law enforcement is investigating a homicide that occurred over the weekend.
The three commissioners found no common ground on which to move forward during their meeting regarding the two groups with plans for privatizing management at MetraPark.
The EPA has awarded almost $1.5 million in grants to organizations in Billings, Harlowton and Lame Deer to help identify and mitigate properties previously affected by pollutants or contaminants for redevelopment.
Country music's top artist Morgan Wallen plays sold-out show at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Saturday night during a stop on the Dan…
Brian Pretty Weasel, 34, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty to one count of prohibited person in possession of a firearm. His arrest in May 2021 followed a pursuit by multiple agencies including Bureau of Indian Affairs officers and U.S. Marshals.
Country music's top artist Morgan Wallen plays sold-out show at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Saturday night during a stop on the Dan…
Mason Joseph Prudhomme, 31, and Falken Magnus Brown, 24, have been charged in Yellowstone County District Court with multiple counts of robbery. County prosecutors allege that Prudhomme robbed the Maverick and Fire and Ice casinos earlier this month, while Brown drove the getaway care in both instances.
The number of travelers passing through the Billings airport is already higher this year than it was for the same period last year. Specifically, 90,864 travelers caught a flight between January to April of 2021.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.