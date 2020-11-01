 Skip to main content
Photo: South Side homicide scene
breaking

Photo: South Side homicide scene

Homicide scene

Billings police investigate a homicide scene in the alley on the 4100 block of King Avenue East Sunday morning. A 30 year old man was shot in the alley at 1 a.m. and transported by family to a local hospital where he died. No suspects have been arrested at this time according to Billings police Sgt. Ben Milam at the scene.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

Billings police investigate the scene of a homicide in the alley on the 4100 block of King Avenue East Sunday morning. A 30-year-old-man was shot around 1 a.m. and taken by family to a local hospital where he later died. No suspects have been arrested at this time, according to Billings police Sgt. Ben Milam at the scene. As many as 11 homicides have been committed this year in Yellowstone County. In an average year, there are five or six. The highest in recent memory was nine in all of 2015.

