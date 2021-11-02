 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Photo: Special aircraft number honors fallen officer

Photo: Special aircraft number honors fallen officer

Sheriff1lm.jpg

Yellowstone County Sheriff's Department helicopter flies over the Yellowstone River with the Beartooth Mountains in the background. The aircraft bears the badge number of Sheriff's Deputy David Briese, who died in the line of duty 15 years ago on November 3. Sheriff Mike Linder ordered the special number N342YC to honor Briese. The helicopter was given to the Sheriff's Department after it became surplus by the U.S. Army.  

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

Yellowstone County Sheriff's Department helicopter flies over the Yellowstone River with the Beartooth Mountains in the background. The aircraft bears the badge number of Sheriff's Deputy David Briese, who died in the line of duty 15 years ago this week. Sheriff Mike Linder ordered the special number, N342YC, to honor Briese. The helicopter was given to the Sheriff's Department after it became surplus by the U.S. Army and was refurbished by Billings Flying Service. 

1
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

World's oldest tennis player takes on Nadal

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Laurel mayor dies of COVID
Local News

Laurel mayor dies of COVID

Tom Nelson had been mayor of Laurel since he was appointed in 2018 and was one of four candidates running for mayor in Tuesday's municipal elections. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News