Photo: Special aircraft number honors fallen officer

Yellowstone County Sheriff's Department helicopter flies over the Yellowstone River with the Beartooth Mountains in the background. The aircraft bears the badge number of Sheriff's Deputy David Briese, who died in the line of duty 15 years ago this week. Sheriff Mike Linder ordered the special number, N342YC, to honor Briese. The helicopter was given to the Sheriff's Department after it became surplus by the U.S. Army and was refurbished by Billings Flying Service.