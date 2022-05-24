Billings Mayor Bill Cole opens Tuesday's State of the City and County presentation at a Chamber of Commerce breakfast with a discussion about the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. Commissioner Denis Pitman gave a State of the County address.
Photo: State of the city and county presentation
- Gazette staff
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Billings man is facing multiple felony charges after police allegedly found his children in deplorable living conditions during a search of his home.
A Billings man is facing multiple felonies after allegedly taking a nurse by the neck, then smashing his way out of a cruiser, in an attempt to escape from custody Thursday.
Mason Joseph Prudhomme, 31, and Falken Magnus Brown, 24, have been charged in Yellowstone County District Court with multiple counts of robbery. County prosecutors allege that Prudhomme robbed the Maverick and Fire and Ice casinos earlier this month, while Brown drove the getaway care in both instances.
A Yellowstone County District Judge sentenced Alexander Garrett Laforge III to 110 years in the Montana State Prison without the possibility o…
Brian Pretty Weasel, 34, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty to one count of prohibited person in possession of a firearm. His arrest in May 2021 followed a pursuit by multiple agencies including Bureau of Indian Affairs officers and U.S. Marshals.
Yellowstone County law enforcement is investigating a homicide that occurred over the weekend.
The three commissioners found no common ground on which to move forward during their meeting regarding the two groups with plans for privatizing management at MetraPark.
Fishermen test the waters of Lake Elmo on Sunday as it fills after being emptied to eliminate invasive clams.
A man was sentenced to a little over 10 years in prison Thursday for his role in a drug and sex trafficking ring in and around Billings.
A mountain lion spotted near Rocky Mountain College late Thursday eluded local deputies by way of the Rims.