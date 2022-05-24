 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Photo: State of the city and county presentation

  • 0
Mayor Bill Cole

Billings Mayor Bill Cole opens Tuesday's State of the City and County presentation with the Chamber of Commerce with a discussion about the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

Billings Mayor Bill Cole opens Tuesday's State of the City and County presentation at a Chamber of Commerce breakfast with a discussion about the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. Commissioner Denis Pitman gave a State of the County address. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two men charged in connection with two Billings casino robberies

Two men charged in connection with two Billings casino robberies

Mason Joseph Prudhomme, 31, and Falken Magnus Brown, 24, have been charged in Yellowstone County District Court with multiple counts of robbery. County prosecutors allege that Prudhomme robbed the Maverick and Fire and Ice casinos earlier this month, while Brown drove the getaway care in both instances.

Watch Now: Related Video

Quad summit: Leaders of US, India, China, and Australia meet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News