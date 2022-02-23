Photo: Sub zero morning

Gazette staff
Steam rises from homes and businesses in Billings as the temperature drops to -20 Wednesday morning.
Cops started the violent confrontation at Billings bar in January, says one of the men involved who is filing a lawsuit.
The man shot dead by a Billings police officer Tuesday night has been identified at Raymond D. Depree Jr. of Billings.
A heavy winter storm that blew into south central Montana late Sunday night dropped a significant amount of snow, causing slippery roads and f…
The Biden administration and state officials are bracing for a great unwinding: millions of people losing their Medicaid benefits when the pan…
Rimrock Mall is under new management after Starwood Capital, the mall's previous owner, worked out a deal with its bank to transfer ownership and avoid foreclosure.
At least 22 teachers at Billings Central Catholic High School have signed a letter supporting Shel Hanser, the school’s longtime principal who…
Sunday night's storm dropped enough snow on Billings that residential streets are being plowed for the first time this winter.
An investigation is underway after a snow biker was killed in an avalanche in southern Montana.
In the minutes before Billings Police Officer Brett Hilde shot and killed a 40-year-old man Tuesday night, the man had already pointed a gun at a passing motorist and at a group of people mingling in the front yard of a home.
A Billings man was sentenced to nearly nine years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty in federal court to narcotics and firearm charges.
